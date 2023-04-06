ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Around 5:30 a.m. Rogers first responders responded to a fire department assist at Staybridge Suites that turned into a homicide investigation after two bodies were found, according to Rogers Police Department Public Information Officer Keith Foster.

The two bodies have not been identified but are male and female one of them being the suspect. Police are investigating to determine the cause of death and the suspect.

Police said that the suspect was found dead in a different location in the hotel. Police are investigating two crime scenes.

Detectives are investigating and are expected to have more details released later today, Foster said.

