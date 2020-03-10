House fire leaves one dead; two injured

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A house fire left one person dead and others injured.

One female is dead after an outside fire Saturday. One male and one female were also injured from the flames, Washington County Fire Marshal Tyler McCartney said.

McCartney said the call came in around 11 a.m. Saturday for an outside fire that was out of control. The three involved were property owners burning brush when the flames got out of control.

The fire happened east of the Nob Hill area.

Central EMS took one person by ambulance to a nearby hospital for burns and one person was taken by helicopter to Springfield, MO.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Nob Hill Fire Department, Goshen Fire Department, and the Arkansas Forestry responded to the scene.

The fire is still under investigation.