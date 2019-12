House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, leaves as ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., seated right, speaks after adjournment following a marathon debate during a markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. The House Judiciary Committee abruptly postponed a historic vote, shutting down a divisive 14-hour session that dragged with sharp partisan divisions but has been expected to end with the charges being sent to the full House for a vote next week. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The charges now go to the full House for an expected vote next week.

The abuse of power charge stems from Trump’s July phone call with the Ukraine president pressuring him to announce an investigation of Democrats as he was withholding US aid.

The obstruction charge involves Trump’s blocking of House efforts to investigate his actions.

Trump has denied wrongdoing.