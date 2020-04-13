Housekeepers in local hospitals fight alongside frontline workers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Northwest Arkansas hospitals, housekeepers work tirelessly day in and day out sanitizing patient rooms, nursing stations and other vital areas — even more so now during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Shirley Bowman oversees the environmental services at Washington Regional and says the cleaning team, made up of about 80 employees, continuously clean inside the facility and outside at testing clinics. Along with a housekeeping team, the hospital also uses a Xenex robot that sterilizes every nook and cranny with UV rays.

Bowman says the hard work is not going unnoticed.

“We’ve had several lunches and we so appreciate the surrounding restaurants that have recognized each department,” Bowman said. “Absolutely they have not forgotten the unsung heroes.”

Officials say the crew also recently received a set of scrubs donated as a token of appreciation.