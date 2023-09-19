FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A resolution to apply for a $4 million pro-housing grant from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development failed at the Fayetteville City Council meeting on September 19.

After around 80 minutes of public support for the resolution, the vote was 4-3 in favor of the resolution, but the margin needed to pass was 5-3. With a vacant seat on the council, Mayor Lioneld Jordan declined to vote.

The resolution was brought forward by Sarah Moore. She says the grant could have gone to staffing costs, improvements to the unified development code and financing affordable housing.

The council and Jordan had concerns with a lack of a concrete plan for the funds, the time the application would take away from other projects and the ability to qualify for the grant.