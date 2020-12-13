How a Springdale girl got a colorful Christmas gift

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A young Springdale girl was given a special Christmas gift Saturday.

Brynley Hatcher is colorblind and was surprised with a pair of glasses made to correct her condition.

The Bilter Foundation in Chicago donated the colorblindness glasses as part of their See the Colors of the World Campaign.

Hatcher’s grandmother organized the arrangement and the Bilters drove all the way from Chicago to present the glasses.

Brynley’s gift came just in time for Christmas.

“we’re going to put up the tree. We’ve been waiting because the tree is colors I can’t see and now I can finally see them today,” she said.

For more information on the Bilter foundation or to donate, click here.

