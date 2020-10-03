How available are flu shots during the pandemic?

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here at KNWA/Fox 24, we’ve received a couple questions about the availability of flu shots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Health, there’s not any type of flu shot shortage.

But, one health provider tells us it has definitely received less than in past years.

Community Clinic’s CEO Judd Semingson said while he’s seen less shipment come in this year, that doesn’t mean there’s any type of shortage.

He has 13 medical sites set up throughout Northwest Arkansas, all offering the flu vaccine.

He also said there’s clinics set up in various school districts in Northwest Arkansas where students, staff and parents can get their shot.

With that being said, he said it’s better to get your vaccination sooner than later in case there is less availability in the future.

“We know resources are going to be stretched thin this year with COVID-19 and so any opportunity we get to be able to reduce the burden on the healthcare system, keep people healthy, the flu shots do have an impact to that,” Semingson said.

There are a number of places where you can get a flu shot this year outside of Community Clinic, including local health units.

