BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new question arises about Hunter De La Garza’s background check after he was hired by a local preschool after a child abuse allegation was made against him.

De La Garza is a former employee of Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter who is accused of raping a 10-year-old at the shelter. He was arrested on Feb. 26. Rogers police received notification about a possible child abuse incident involving De La Garza back in April 2021, which started the investigation.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said investigations can take a while.

“So the option for law enforcement is either to make the arrest or not, and so sometimes investigations by their very nature can take longer,” Smith said.

In the meantime, De La Garza was hired by Cadence Academy preschool in Rogers. He has since been terminated. Cadence Education sent KNWA/FOX 24 the following statement in regards to De La Garza’s employment.

“Prior to hiring any employee, all individuals complete a state-mandated background check, and we ensure they have satisfied the necessary qualifications and requirements.”

So why wouldn’t De La Garza’s past allegations show up on his background check? Smith said its because he hadn’t been fully charged with a crime yet.

“I think it’s just a situation where officers have to continue to follow the evidence where it leads, and when it is the appropriate time to make the arrest and make it,” Smith said.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services also conducts its own investigations into child abuse. Spokesperson Gavin Lesnick said he can’t confirm or deny any investigation into De La Garza.

In general, if someone is on the Child Maltreatment Central Registry in Arkansas, it would show up on a background check. Since, there were no formal charges against De La Garza until this February, De La Garza was free to live and work.