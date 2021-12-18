How does the vaccine stack up against the Omicron variant

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Doctors say the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine plus the booster dose offer good protection against the Omicron variant.

The first case of the Omicron variant was found in Arkansas on Friday. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said getting that booster shot is key to fighting the new variant.

“The early information we have received from those countries are that there is some decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccines, but that effectiveness is greatly improved when a person receives their booster dose,” Dillaha said.

Dr. Joe Thompson, president of Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, said there is not enough information to know the full effectiveness of the vaccine.

“It’s really too early to tell yet if the Omicron variant is going to cause us problems over time for those that are fully protected,” Thompson said.

Dr. Thompson added that a fourth shot might be necessary in the future to optimize protection, but more data is needed to know that for certain. If another shot is needed, Dr. Dillaha said it will take a few months to create that new dose.