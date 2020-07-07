How hospitals clean rooms between COVID-19 patients

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As hospitalizations continue to rise, you may be curious as to how they’re saying clean for the new patients.

Northwest Health Environmental Services Director Paul Mallard says they treat the virus as both droplet and airborne when disinfecting rooms.

During the two-step process, each room is cleaned twice after a patient is discharged but for the most part, mallard says it’s business as usual.

“This is what we’ve always done. Not a heck of a whole lot has changed. We’re environmental services and we fight microorganisms. Our goal is to disinfect and kill whatever’s there. It may appear to be clean but we’re trying to kill what can’t be seen,” Mallard said.

Mallard also says his team gets temperature checks before going into the hospitals and wears personal protective equipment head-to-toe when cleaning to help limit the spread of COVID-19.