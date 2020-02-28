How leap year babies celebrate their birthdays

People born on February 29 will be able to celebrate their birthdays on the right day for the first time in four years

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — This February marks a leap year, an occasion so special it only occurs nearly every four years.

Michelle King joined KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner to talk about what it’s like to have a leap year birthday.

King said since February 29 only occurs every couple of years, she generally celebrates her birthday on February 28, March 1 and March 2.

“There is nothing more gratifying than actually waking up in the morning and knowing that it is February 29, and today is my actual birthday,” she said. “People think that’s so small, but in my mind, it’s such a big deal.”

The next leap year will occur in 2024.