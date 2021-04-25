How long before we’re administering the J&J vaccine in Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It was announced the CDC’s advisory committee voted to resume administering the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.

Due to this news, many of you are probably wondering how long it will be before the Northwest Arkansas vaccination clinics are once again administering it.

We spoke to the Arkansas Department of Health, and it says Arkansas will not start the redistribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until the CDC publishes its full recommendations. Reports the ADH expects to be released on Tuesday.

We asked the CEO of Community Clinic, Judd Semingson, about their plans towards the Johnson and Johnson going forward and he says, “we will ensure the updated consents are in place so that patients have the full information available before making their choice for the vaccine. For Community Clinic, we will be reviewing at the first of next week to plan for resumed implementation.” 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers