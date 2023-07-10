BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After months of construction, parts of 8th Street in Bentonville opened back up to drivers Monday.

The city opened up the portion of 8th Street from Walton to A Street. Now construction crews have moved on to the 8th and A Street intersection in front of Heros Coffee and Crepes Paulette in Bentonville.

The question for local shop owners along 8th Street, is if this will be too long for customers to continue fighting the extra traffic and detours to get to their businesses.

“We’re happy that it’s happening,” said Paula Jo Chitty Henry, the co-owner of Crepes Paulette. “We just hope it happens quickly.”

The city’s Transportation Director, Dennis Birge, said the A Street intersection will be closed for the next 30 days. He said the goal is to have it complete by the time school rolls around.

Then, Birge said they’ll close down the section of 8th Street after the A Street intersection to C Street, and work on widening the two lane road to include four lanes and bike trails. He expects that portion of the construction to last through the end of the year.

It’s a long timeline, but Birge said the crews are right on track with the city’s two-year plan.

“People have been very patient with us,” said Birge. “The orange barrels are not everybody’s favorite thing to see out there, but it does mean progress.”

The last part of construction on 8th Street, which leads up to the new Walmart Home Office campus, will start in 2024 and last through September. During that last bit of time, Birge said they’ll be widening 8th Street all the way to J Street without having to close down the road entirely.

Until it’s all complete, Henry said she’s been planning for business to slow down, by choosing to focus more on opening a second location in Fayetteville.

“The worst is yet to come with the closures,” said Henry. “However, we’re trying to remember what it will mean in the end.”

Henry hopes the plans to make 8th Street more pedestrian friendly will make it worth the wait and bring in more foot traffic. She also said Google Maps has been keeping up with the detour routes in realtime better than other GPS systems you might have on your phone, and is encouraging her customers to use it instead, in order to keep supporting 8th Street businesses.