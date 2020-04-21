How one housekeeper is working during the COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, those who normally pay a housekeeper are having to decide whether to keep paying for that service leaving those workers wondering how they are going to pay the bills.

Pamela Holmes is a local housekeeper in Northwest Arkansas.

She said two of her clients are taking a hiatus from her service, but are still continuing to pay her full salary.

Holmes is a mother of three, who relies on these paychecks to take care of everyday needs.

She said to have her clients continue to help out even during this rough time makes it a lot easier for her to care for her children.

“To have those people that are still paying and not using the service, it means a whole lot, it is the difference between having food on the table,” Holmes said.

Holmes still has seven homes on her cleaning schedule.

To make sure everyone is practicing social distancing, if clients are home, they stay in different rooms.

Holmes said she’s also wearing gloves and washing her hands constantly.

When she comes home, she says the first thing she does is change her clothes to make sure she’s not bringing anything back to her kids.