How schools will respond to positive COVID-19 tests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — What happens if someone tests positive for COVID-19 at your child’s school?

The graphic below will be the model school districts across the state will follow.

The governor says the response level will depend on the level of spread of the virus within the community.

“This is a good guideline that has been set up to help shape how we respond in the school districts when there is a positive case,” Governor Hutchinson says.

“The school district will work with the Health Department and the Department of Education to determine the response level based on analyses of the factors,” Johnny Key, Arkansas Secretary of Education says.

The governor says he’s asking for feedback on these guidelines from local school districts.