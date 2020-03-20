How Springdale is getting meals to students

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale School District is also distributing and delivering meals to students.

According to Rick Schaffer with Springdale Public Schools said cafeteria workers are busy preparing breakfast and lunch while school is out.

Seven schools distributed food and School Board President Michelle Cook helped deliver food to students in neighborhoods.

“We’re just excited to be able to help the community as much as possible, while maintaining social distancing and knowing that our students are fed will help relieve stress from our teachers and our administrators. Cause I know they’re worried about all of their students,” Cook said.

Schaffer said that Tyson Foods will distribute 40,000 lbs. of product to the community tomorrow outside the gym at Springdale High School starting at 9 a.m.