BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25 percent Wednesday to combat the country’s high inflation.

Mark Jones, credit counselor at Credit Counseling of Arkansas, said higher interest rates could make it more expensive to borrow. Arkansans could see an increase on their credit card bills or mortgage payments.

“The payment has to go up when the interest rate goes up and that’s what usually people feel first is the increase in payment that was caused by the increase in the interest rate,” Jones said.

Jones said increasing the interest rate is a painful necessity aimed at lowering inflation.

“It cools inflation so that in the long run, our dollar can maintain more of its purchasing power,” Jones said.

Director of Education at Credit Counseling of Arkansas, Mark Foster, said higher interest rates can be tough for people’s wallets who are already stretched thin.

“The rising prices, the higher inflation, the higher gas costs, higher groceries, there are more people now living paycheck to paycheck and more people who are now teetering on the edge of that and it’s a very stressful place to be,” Foster said.

The Fed is expected to raise the interest rate a few more times throughout the year, which could further impact people when borrowing.

Jones recommends people take a good look at their expenses as if you they’re someone else, so you’re able to get a more objective view of their finances. Credit Counseling of Arkansas offers free financial consultation. You can learn more about its programs here.