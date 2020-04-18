How to donate meals to healthcare workers battling COVID-19

"Just a couple meals a week can really go far in someone's life right now and beyond that, it's a great service for really anyone who just needs a little help right now."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One Northwest Arkansas organization is making it easier to donate meals to frontline healthcare workers.

Ropeswing Hospitality Group launched a meal subscription service to connect you to NWA staples like The Preachers Son, Pressroom and Undercroft.

But now, you can order that service to be delivered to a friend or family member who is on the frontline battling COVID-19.

Sales manager Corinne Miller said this not only benefits healthcare workers, but those in the food service industry.

“Just a couple meals a week can really go far in someone’s life right now and beyond that, it’s a great service for really anyone who just needs a little help right now,” she said.

The meals will be delivered by Ropeswing staff with no contact.

If you’d like to look at the menu and set up this service for a healthcare worker you know, click here.