How to help NWA kids in need get ready for the school year

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Thousands of local kids are in need of school supplies and anyone able to help is encouraged to do so.

United Way of Northwest Arkansas and Walmart are teaming for the Fill The Bus campaign. The NWA event will happen Aug. 2-3, which is tax-free weekend.

Donations of school supplies may be given at Walmart locations in Benton, Washington and Madison Counties.

The Fill The Bus event is happening in the River Valley July 26-27.

A complete list of suggested items will be given to shoppers as they enter the store.

“Every student should have the opportunity to return to school with all the supplies needed to have a great school year”, said Mitzy Little marketing director of United Way for the Fort Smith area.

Having new backpacks and supplies helps children’s’ self-esteem.

In 2018, more than 58,000 packages of new school supplies were collected.