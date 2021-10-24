How to prep for Sunday’s severe weather

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley could see severe storms Sunday night and emergency managers want people to be prepared.

Deputy manger of Sebastian County Emergency Management, Travis Cooper, said having a plan is critical.

“We want you to be vigilant, get a plan of action, make sure you have everything that you need maybe a charger for your phone,” Cooper said.

Cooper said people should plan for where they can go if a tornado warning is issued for their area.

“Our encouragement is that you make sure that where your located at has a safe place to go into, the innermost part of the structure, the bathroom, the hallway, whatever the case is make sure your away from windows,” Cooper said.

Tornado shelters open up when tornado warnings are issued in counties so you can have a safe space to stay. However, if the nearest shelter is more than a mile away, Cooper said it’s best to stay put.

You can find a list of tornado shelters in NWA and the River Valley here.

Cooper also encourages you to have your phone fully charged and be sure you have multiple ways of receiving alerts.