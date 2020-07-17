How to prevent heat-related illnesses as temperatures warm up

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the summer temps continue to warm up, we could see an increased risk for heat-related illnesses.

According to the CDC, more than 650 people in the U.S. lose their lives to a heat-related illnesses each year, but it is preventable.

If you are out in the sun and you start to feel dizzy, confused, are experiencing muscle aches or headaches you might be experiencing a heat related illness like heat exhaustion, heat cramps or heat stroke which could be deadly.

Keep an eye on children, disabled and the elderly because they are the most vulnerable to heat related illnesses and check on neighbors who don’t have air conditioning especially on days when there are advisories in effect.

Wearing lighter-looser clothing, stay hydrated and drink plenty of water, avoid going outside in heat waves.

Instead try going out earlier in the day or after the sun goes down when it is cooler.