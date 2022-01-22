How to protect children who are too young for COVID-19 vaccines

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Amid the Omicron surge, parents of young children are anxious about keeping their kids safe.

Children ages 0-4 still aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, making them some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said families with young children should try and surround the kids with people who are vaccinated.

Dr. Dillaha said she also recommends keeping kids away from large gatherings.

“To the extent possible, we should avoid settings where we know there will be a large number of people or a crowded setting where people will not be wearing masks,” Dillaha said.

Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said a vaccine for those under the age of 5 could be coming around late March.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers