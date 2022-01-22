How to protect children who are too young for COVID-19 vaccines

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Amid the Omicron surge, parents of young children are anxious about keeping their kids safe.

Children ages 0-4 still aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, making them some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said families with young children should try and surround the kids with people who are vaccinated.

Dr. Dillaha said she also recommends keeping kids away from large gatherings.

“To the extent possible, we should avoid settings where we know there will be a large number of people or a crowded setting where people will not be wearing masks,” Dillaha said.

Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said a vaccine for those under the age of 5 could be coming around late March.