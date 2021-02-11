How to protect pipes from freezing weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Preparing your pipes now can save you from damage and expensive repairs.

When the weather is consistently below-freezing, it can lead to pipes freezing and bursting.

The City of Fayetteville recommends insulating all exposed pipes found outside or in unheated areas like a garage or attic.

You can also let your indoor faucets drip and open cabinet doors underneath sinks.

“It doesn’t have to be running. Just a drip will keep the pipes from freezing and you won’t use very much water at all,” Tim Nyander, Fayetteville utilities director said.

If a pipe does bust, shut off the supply valve.

