FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Jackie Vermillion and Annabelle Steelman-Berry are CPAs at Ronald G. Berry in Fayetteville.

They say the phone has been ringing off the hook today with people looking to file at the last minute.

Something which could be related to post-pandemic confusion.

“This is the first time in three years that tax day has been in April, so a lot of people over the last few years have gotten used to having an extra month or two,” says Steelman-Berry.

But Arkansans being confused about the April 18th deadline or stimulus payments aren’t the only trends they’re noticing.

“Crypto, I would say a lot of people have it this year, and it’s similar to all of their other investments,” says Vermillion.

With so many clients having a crypto portfolio, they can’t stress enough the importance of reporting that income correctly.

“If you do and you clicked no, then you are filing a fraudulent return,” says Steelman-Berry.

Steelman-Berry and Vermillion say the majority of crypto trading platforms will send a tax sheet at the end of the year.

But not every platform does, which is why Arkansas and the IRS are trying to make reporting as easy as possible.

“So that is actually a new question on the front of the tax sheet whether you have any dealings in cryptocurrency,” says Steelman-Berry.