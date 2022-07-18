ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents across Northwest Arkansas are learning to live with the intense higher temperatures. Part of that is making adjustments to energy consumption to avoid high prices and rolling blackouts.

If consumers can avoid the “peak” hours during this intense summer heat, they can help save money and energy, according to a press release from Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation.

Peak hours are considered times when most households use larger amounts of electricity at the same time. These times are usually in the morning when people are getting ready for their day and in the evenings between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Higher temperatures, 90 degrees or higher, can strain the demand for electricity causing a higher cost.

Consumers can shift how and when to use energy by consuming energy during off-peak hours, according to the release.

Steps to take from Carroll Electric