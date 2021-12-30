How to save money on heating bills this winter

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas will be experiencing its coldest weather this weekend and people will be cranking up the heat to keep warm inside their homes.

Black Hills Energy predicts Arkansas customers could pay 46% more this winter season compared to last year because of a spike in natural gas prices. Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy, said there are ways to help keep that heating bill low.

  • Check windows and doors that could be letting more cold air in and seal the openings
  • Close vents in unused rooms
  • Turn down the thermostat at night or when not at home
  • Limit use of natural gas fireplaces

The Economic Opportunity Agency provides heating bill assistance to low income Washington County residents. Case manager, Tammie Cagle, said the EOA has helped about a thousand people so far this winter and is ready to serve many more. You can learn more about the Economic Opportunity Agency’s resources on its website.

