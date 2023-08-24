FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Depending on what prescriptions you have, getting them filled every month can become quite costly. But you may already qualify for manufacturer discounts, without having to demonstrate a need for cost assistance.

Whether a manufacturer discount is available and the amount it helps depends on the medication. If you need help finding the proper link to apply, the website RX Pharmacy Coupons lists many of the current available discounts. Please note that many of these discounts ask that you have commercial, or private, insurance.

KNWA/FOX24 recommends continuing to check in on how much your prescription is actually getting discounted. The wording on many of these manufacturer coupons allows the company to pull back on the amount of money you save or eliminate it entirely. To continue to save money, keep weighing the costs of your drug with any discount still applied, and see how it compares to a generic version if one is available. Generic medications can also receive discounts, so this is worth considering as well.