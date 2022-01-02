How to stay safe during the cold snap

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley is experiencing its first cold snap of the winter season and emergency management wants you to stay safe during the frigid temperatures.

Travis Cooper with Sebastian County Emergency Management, said its important to be prepared before traveling in the cold weather.

“Having good tires is a huge factor, braking ahead of time with that visibility known and then of course, as you do travel, make sure that you have any kind of preparedness kits available,” Cooper said.

Cooper said to pack extra water, food, a blanket and a phone charger in the preparedness kit.

