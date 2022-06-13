NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — As heat advisories hit Northwest Arkansas, it’s important to know what to do for yourself and your child when you’re out in the heat.

Michelle Wynne works for Child Care Aware of NWA. The organization is a non-profit that works to give child care referrals for parents and training for child care providers. Wynne has a lot of tips for parents when it comes to beating the heat and staying safe.

Wynne said one of the best things you can do is limit the amount of time spent outdoors. She suggested limiting that time for kids to about 15 to 30 minutes.

She also stressed the importance of remembering to never leave a child in a vehicle with these high temperatures. She encouraged parents to come up with ways to make sure those mistakes don’t happen.

“Some key points would be putting your purse in your backseat or reaching for a stuffed animal. So, you’re reaching behind you and checking your child before you get out,” said Wynne.

A few more tips: make sure kids are wearing light-weight clothing, drinking lots of water and keeping an eye out. When it comes to playing on the playground, Wynne said you need to check the equipment to make sure its not too hot for children to play on.

“Putting your hand on the slide or swing– those types of things. You’ll know if it’s the right temperature and if it’s not safe for them to be on that equipment,” said Wynne.

The Springdale Fire Department also had some safety tips for the intense summer heat. Captain Justin Pinkley said there are some signs you need to watch out for when you’re outside.

“Are you intensely sweating or not sweating when you should be sweating? Try to do your work early in the mornings or later in the evening when the temperatures are cooling down,” said Pinkley.

Firefighters and other first-responders have a tough job when it comes to working in the heat. Not only do they have to fight fires in the heat, but also wear heavy gear that weighs them down.

According to Pinkley, all crews in the Springdale Fire Department undergo intense training with live burns throughout the year. They do those trainings in various temperatures to make sure they’re prepared for whatever environmental factors they have to face on the job.

Depending on the intensity of the fires, crews are switched out to make sure the firefighters stay safe. When a fire crew comes out of the structure they go into rehabilitation with a medical unit to make sure they get all the care they need.

“They’re getting the gear off as they’re sitting in ice chairs. They’re getting water, they’re getting their vitals taken. They’re getting monitored to see if they can go back in,” said Pinkley.