FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 spoke with a local veteran for tips on how civilians can support deployed troops during this holiday season.

Christmas time is approaching, a time where families and friends come together to celebrate but that is not the case for everyone.

Every Christmas, thousands of deployed military personnel go without being with their loved ones.

Stephen Wright is a veteran and a commander at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8845 in Fort Smith. Wright served 15 years in U.S. Army and he reflected on his 10-month deployment in Afghanistan.

“Initially going over there, I think most of us were scared. We didn’t know what we were getting into for the most part, but it didn’t take long to get over the initial shock of, ok, I’m not in Kansas anymore,” Wright said.

Wright said that he can vividly remember moments when he and fellow troops sat around the campfire and would speak about things they could not wait to do or people they couldn’t wait to see when they got back home.

Nonetheless, Wright emphasized that “kind gestures from people he didn’t know, would make those lonesome days just a little brighter.”

During his deployment, he experienced generous gestures from strangers like his most memorable gift being a quilt from a teacher and her student from Massachusetts.

Wright continued by expressing how important generous gestures from civilians are because they “can literally save a soldier’s life”, especially during the holidays.

“We see an increase in suicides, depression, and anxiety during the holiday times, but you never know when just a smile could change somebody’s decision to take their own life. One letter you think is insignificant could literally be the most significant thing for a solider that entire year,” Wright said.

According to Team USO here are a few ways you can make an oversees difference from home:

Write a letter to organizations who are doing letter drives right now. Support the family of a deployed troop, which could mean preparing a holiday meal. Call a troop or a veteran you know and know that nice words can go a long way. Send a care package.

Team USO is working to reach its goal of sending 100,000 signed letters to troops by Christmas Eve.

If you are interested or want to help Team USO reach its goal, click here to sign a letter.