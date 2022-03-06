FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The world’s eyes have been on Ukraine for more than a week now and children might be picking up more on what’s happening overseas.

Kati Wells, cognitive and behavioral therapist, said the crisis in Ukraine can be another source of stress for kids who might be seeing images on social media.

“Children are going to have a lot of questions, it’s okay to answer those developmentally appropriately,” Wells said.

She said limiting social media use can also be a big help. If you don’t have an answer to a child’s question, Wells said it’s important to be honest.

“Don’t necessarily want them to then fill in the blanks about what they think or think something that’s not necessarily going to be reality,” Wells said.

Fort Smith counselor Brain Abshere encourages parents and adults to break down the complexities of the situation, so it’s more digestible for kids to understand.

“Don’t make it very complicated,” Abshere said. “We as adults, we tend to think very complicated thoughts that go in our heads and we get way too much information.”

Wells said if it’s too much to tackle as one person, she encourages people to seek other sources of help.

“Surround your children with support as well at school with their counseling, things of that nature, if they’re really struggling with it,” Wells said.