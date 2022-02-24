FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The latest winter storm has brought slick, icy conditions to Northwest Arkansas once again.

Organizations like AAA have offered plenty of tips about how to handle the weather while driving, but what about precautionary measures for pedestrians?

Washington Regional posted a tweet offering some tips for navigating those slippery roads and sidewalks on foot.

Graphic courtesy nhs.uk

“Reduce your chances of injury: take short, flat-footed little steps and keep your enter of gravity over your front leg,” the healthcare provider said. “In other words, walk like a penguin.”