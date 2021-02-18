How winter weather can have an impact on heart health

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas sees a spike in heart attacks lately, and one doctor said the winter weather could be a factor.

Dr. Chad Rodgers, with the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care says shoveling snow — and just being out in the cold — can raise your risk.

Dr. Rodgers says the more sedentary lifestyle most of us have led during the pandemic has added to the risk of heart attacks — and being outside this week can be a trigger.

“your body is working to stay warm, right? So your heart has to work a lot harder to keep your body warm so your body temperature doesn’t drop,” Rodgers said.

Dr. Rodgers says to watch for shortness of breath, chest pain, and shooting pains in your face or arms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers