How winter weather can have an impact on heart health

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas sees a spike in heart attacks lately, and one doctor said the winter weather could be a factor.

Dr. Chad Rodgers, with the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care says shoveling snow — and just being out in the cold — can raise your risk.

Dr. Rodgers says the more sedentary lifestyle most of us have led during the pandemic has added to the risk of heart attacks — and being outside this week can be a trigger.

“your body is working to stay warm, right? So your heart has to work a lot harder to keep your body warm so your body temperature doesn’t drop,” Rodgers said.

Dr. Rodgers says to watch for shortness of breath, chest pain, and shooting pains in your face or arms.