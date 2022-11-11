FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) into law after it narrowly passed by a 51-50 vote in the U.S. Senate.

The IRA, an offshoot of the Build Back Better plan introduced between 2020 and 2021, aims to curb inflation by reducing the deficit, lowering prescription drug prices, and investing in domestic energy production while promoting clean energy. A summary of the act states that topline estimates call for total revenue of $739 billion, with total investments of $433 billion and a total deficit reduction of over $300 billion.

But how can Arkansans benefit from the act? Whether it’s rebates, tax incentives, or in other ways, there are some specific options contained in the act that you might be able to take advantage of.

One way that Arkansans can utilize benefits from the act is through the installation of solar energy options at their residences. David Stitt, the President and CEO of The Stitt Group and Stitt Solar in Rogers, provided some specific information about the details of doing that.

“The IRA provides for a 30% Investment tax Credit (ITC) for Arkansans who purchase solar,” Stitt said. “We stress that this is not to be confused with a tax deduction. The 30% federal tax credit is a bottom-line reduction to the customer’s federal income tax bill.” He added that customers should always check with a tax professional before making a purchase that could affect their taxes.

He said that investing in solar also provides the following benefits:

Adding solar power is “a hedge against the rising cost of energy” from the utility grid.

A quality system should last 30+ years and requires “little to no maintenance.”

Most local providers can provide a warranty, monitoring and system upgrades in the future.

“Solar allows Arkansans to generate electricity within feet of the place that it will be consumed which increases efficiency and eliminates waste,” Stitt added. “The more we move to a cleaner ‘home-grown’ source of energy, the better off we will be.”

Beginning next year, households can also receive the 30% tax credit for standalone battery storage installed without solar.

Lauren Waldrip, the Executive Director of the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association, says that the IRA will lower energy costs in multiple ways. She cited three major ways that the act will reduce costs:

$14,000 in direct consumer rebates for families to buy heat pumps or other energy-efficient home appliances, saving families at least $350 per year.

Up to $7,500 in tax credits for new electric vehicles and $4,000 for used electric vehicles, helping families save $950 per year.

A 10-year extension of the Income Tax Credit of 30% for renewable energy, saving families up to $9,000 over the life of the system or at least $300 per year.

Waldrip estimates that other measures in the act will drive electricity prices down 5-7%, generating an additional $500 in annual savings for American families.

The White House also provides information about saving in other ways, including tax credits for the cost of insulation and other energy-efficient improvements such as energy-saving windows and doors. There is also a $300 tax credit available for purchasing efficient heating and cooling equipment, like a heat pump or central air conditioning.

Information about those options is available here. You can also sign up for updates when more credits and rebates become available.