How you can stay safe in the summer heat

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As temperatures soar in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, it’s important to be prepared when spending time outdoors.

Dr. Ryan Sullivan, emergency physician at Baptist Health, said you need to look out for certain heat related symptoms.

“Minor heat related injuries can be anything from cramps, which is usually related to dehydration, and loss of salt containing fluids like sweat,” Sullivan said.

Dr. Sullivan said heat exhaustion can progress into more serious symptoms that are characteristic of heat stroke. If you experience severe heat symptoms, you need to call 9-1-1 and get help immediately.

“You have severe weakness, fatigue, you can have headaches, nausea, vomiting, and lots of muscle cramping,” Sullivan said.

Steve Harrison, assistant chief at Central EMS, said he sees an increase in heat related calls during the summer. He said water is a must on hot days.

“Hydration is key,” Harrison said. “Drink water. You can sweat out a lot of fluids in a short amount of time in the heat, and you absolutely need to consume plenty of fluids and water.”

Sullivan and Harrison emphasized the need to take breaks in air conditioning throughout the day. Children can also take longer to show heat related symptoms, so they should be monitored closely when playing outside.