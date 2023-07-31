FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Homeland Security Investigations said it “absolutely” expects to arrest more people involved with child exploitation and human trafficking.

In order to make these arrests, HSI is continuing its investigation of last week’s Operation Rolling Fire in Fayetteville. According to HSI, the three-day human trafficking bust used the help of 20 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

It led to the arrest of five accused child predators, and the recovery of three human trafficking victims and two endangered Northwest Arkansas children.

Assistant Special Agent for Arkansas HSI Jeremy Shein said they’re following leads in NWA, but said they’ll pursue the criminal investigation as far as those leads take them, whether its across the nation or even overseas. He was unable to release any information that would identify the five suspects with child exploitation charges, the human trafficking victims or the two endangered kids from last week’s operation in order to “protect the privacy and ability to conduct the ongoing investigations.”

“Let’s make sure that we have the ability to intercede and provide stabilization and support for victims, empowering them to become survivors and pursue those who would seek to facilitate these crimes,” said Shein.

Shein said local law enforcement agencies are crucial to the success of the ongoing investigation, and he said Operation Rolling Fire proved they’re fully equipped to handle these types of cases.

“We’re able to make a significant impact to helping keep our communities safer,” said Shein.

Last year, HSI rescued or identified 1,170 child exploitation victims and identified and/or assisted 765 human trafficking victims.

Casey Atwood with the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County aims to inform families about the realities of human trafficking in NWA.

“This can happen to anyone anywhere and it does not discriminate,” said Atwood.

You can also help make NWA safer by learning the signs someone may be a human trafficking victim. Here are some indicators of human trafficking from HSI:

Does the person appear disconnected from family, friends, community organizations, or houses of worship?

Has a child stopped attending school?

Has the person had a sudden or dramatic change in behavior?

Is a juvenile engaged in commercial sex acts?

Is the person disoriented or confused, or showing signs of mental or physical abuse?

Does the person have bruises in various stages of healing?

Is the person fearful, timid or submissive?

Does the person show signs of having been denied food, water, sleep or medical care?

Is the person often in the company of someone to whom he or she defers? Or someone who seems to be in control of the situation, e.g., where they go or who they talk to?

Does the person appear to be coached on what to say?

Is the person living in unsuitable conditions?

Does the person lack personal possessions and appear not to have a stable living situation?

Does the person have freedom of movement? Can the person freely leave where they live? Are there unreasonable security measures?

“I think that it really starts with educating ourselves and educating our kids and having some tough conversations,” said Atwood.

Atwood said one area to focus on during these conversations include internet safety, who your kids are chatting with while playing video games or other subjects related to reproduction.

“Kind of get away from the once-in-a-lifetime ‘birds and the bees talk’ that’s uncomfortable and awkward for everyone, said Atwood. “Instead, really focus on having continuing and ongoing conversations using real life examples as things come up.”

If you have any information about those connected to the Fayetteville human trafficking bust or know someone who may be a victims, Shein is urging you to call their tip line at 866-DHS-2423.