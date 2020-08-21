HUD settles 3 housing discrimination cases in Springdale

Marshallese residents alleged that eviction proceedings were made against them because of their nationality

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Housing and Urban Development (HUD) resolved three disputes in Springdale between the owners and property management company and residents, according to a HUD statement on Friday, August 21.

The Springdale Ridge Apartments discriminated against several residents because of their nationality and retaliated against an employee living on site who tried to let other residents know of “their fair housing rights,” according to the release.

The Conciliation Agreement has California-based Canyon View Capital paying the former residents a total of $51,000, revise/distribute policy, market housing opportunities to immigrant communities, and attend fair housing training.

HUD CONCILIATION AGREEMENT UNDER FAIR HOUSING ACT

Persons who believe they have experienced housing discrimination may file a complaint of discrimination by contacting HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 or visiting How to File a Complaint on HUD’s website.

Those who are deaf, or hard of hearing may contact the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8993.

