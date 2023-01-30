Delicious cheeseburger with cola and potato fries on the white background. Fast food concept.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hugo’s in Fayetteville is listed as a finalist in the Arkansas Heritage Food Hall of Fame.

According to a press release from Arkansas Heritage, more than 1,800 submissions were received from all 75 counties in the state.

The release says residents in Arkansas nominated their favorites during the month of October in these five categories: Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, Proprietor of the Year, Food-Themed Event, People’s Choice, Gone But Not Forgotten.

“Arkansans are proud of their food flavors and traditions,” said Mike Mills, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “We know residents across the state will join us as we celebrate these restaurants, events and food people as finalists for this special program.”

Winners will be selected by the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Committee and then announced at a hybrid ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock on March 6.

The public is invited to attend virtually or in-person. Tickets are $20.

More information including how to buy tickets and a full list of finalists can be found on the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame website.