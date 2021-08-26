Human remains consistent with description of Barbara Doyle found in Bella Vista

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Human remains that appear to be consistent with the description of missing 74-year-old Barbara Doyle were found in the woods off Arkansas Highway 279 near the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista on Wednesday night.

According to a release from the city of Bella Vista on Thursday, the remains were found during a planned ground search.

According to Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves, they appear to be consistent with the description of Doyle, who went missing from Brookfield Assisted Living around 3 p.m. on August 12, after being admitted to the facility for the first time earlier that same day.

Police were notified of Doyle’s disappearance just before 5 p.m. and have been searching for her ever since.

The search on Wednesday night was conducted by volunteer members of the Benton County Search and Rescue team, which is under the direction of Benton County Emergency Management.

Graves said foul play is not suspected, but the scene remains under investigation and will be processed to preserve all evidence in the event more information comes out in the future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers