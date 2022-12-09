BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.

Loftin, 46, was reported missing in September 2021.

“This is never the ideal outcome for this type of situation, but we hope this news provides some level of closure to the family and friends who have been missing their loved one for more than a year now,” Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves said.

A resident found a human skull in a wooded area on October 30 in Bella Vista.

“Cadaver dogs were brought in from Joplin and searched the area for other bones, clothing or related articles,” the release states. “The search revealed additional human remains nearby, with clothing that matched the description of what Loftin had been wearing when he was last seen. There were no other identifying items recovered.”

Police said the case is under investigation.