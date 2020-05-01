Human remains found in car submerged in Clarksville river

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Human remains were found in a car submerged in a Clarksville river. The owner of the car was reported missing in 2002.

On April 26, The Clarksville Police Department received a call from a local fisherman in reference to locating a vehicle near the west boat ramp inside of Spadra Park.

According to a press release, when CPD arrived, they met with the fisherman and saw a picture captured from his side imaging equipment that clearly showed a vehicle sunk in the bottom of the river.

The CPD contacted the Johnson County Dive Team and they found the vehicle under five feet of water, according to the release.

The release said the vehicle appeared to be a late 90s model Cadillac Sedan, with a New Mexico License Plate.

CPD learned after contacting New Mexico Law Enforcement that the vehicle was not reported stolen, but the owner of the vehicle was reported missing in 2002.

The vehicle was towed to a secure location for further investigation.

On April 27, members of CPD, CFD, and the Johnson County Coroner’s office began removing the contents of the vehicle that was buried in several feet of river sediment, according to the release.

Police found human skeletal remains, according to the release.

The remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification.