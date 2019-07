FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Human remains have been found north of Ozark on rural county land.

Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen said human bones were found July 2 on residential property. Boen said the residents notified his agency.

The next morning, a cadaver dog found more human bones, Boen said. The remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Boen said he doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but cause of death can be determined at the state crime lab.