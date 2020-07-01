Human remains found on Arkansas farm

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation swarmed a Crittenden County farm after human remains were found in a garden patch.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, a farmer was clearing land on Proctor Road when he uncovered some bones. He notified deputies who contacted the Arkansas State Police and FBI.

FBI agents were on scene most of Tuesday morning but cleared the scene by the afternoon.

Authorities believe that the bones may be over 100 years old. They’re trying to determine if the farmer stumbled upon an old graveyard.

Dennis Streeter lives near the farm and says it is a concerning situation.

“I would freak ’cause it’s a scary situation, you know?” Streeter said. “It happened that close to my house so I did get scared.”

A neighbor told WREG that she was always led to believe that the land was the home to an old cemetery.

The farm owner told WREG the cemetery sat vacant for the last 30 years he had been there.