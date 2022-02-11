ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Humane Society for Animals in Rogers, Ark. announced Friday, Feb. 11 it is partnering with the national nonprofit Petco Love to give pets in Benton County free vaccinations.

According to a press release, March was established as National Pet Vaccination Month to encourage pet owners to keep their animals up to date on their shots and give free ones to those in need.

“Puppy and kitten season” is also approaching which can expose pets to contagious and deadly diseases, including parvovirus, distemper and panleukopenia. However, it is preventable with a simple vaccine, the release noted.

Humane Society for Animals said it plans to vaccinate many pets through this event, distributing them throughout the month at its shelter, located at 405 E. Nursery Rd. in Rogers. The shelter is open Wednesday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1-3 p.m. on Sunday.

All dogs and cats must be family pets, not feral. Cats must be contained in a crate if brought into the shelter. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Clayton Morgan, director. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

The Give Pets Their Best Shot initiative makes crucial pet vaccines accessible to pet parents who may be experiencing financial challenges and assures that cost is not a barrier to protecting your pets, the release said.

“Treatment for these deadly diseases can be prohibitively expensive for many pet parents,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By providing free vaccines to those in need, we can help these pets live a healthy life. Through this national effort and our other Petco Love Care initiatives, we continue our 22-year history of strategic investments and innovation to end unnecessary pet euthanasia.”

For more information, visit: nwahumanesocietyforanimals.org or petcolove.org.