ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the next two weeks, adopting a pet at the Human Society for Animals is more affordable.

Until May 15th, the shelter in Rogers participates in the national Empty the Shelters event.

During this time, adoption fees will be $25 per animal.

The director of the shelter Clayton Morgan spoke about the importance of adopting pets.

“We can go downtown anywhere and look at most of the dogs we’re seeing. They’re not from shelters. People are purchasing dogs and that has an effect on all the shelters in Northwest Arkansas,” Morgan said.

Morgan said the Humane Society for Animals is at capacity. The Empty the Shelters event has helped nearly 140,000 pets find homes nationwide.