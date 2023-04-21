ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Humane Society for Animals will receive an $11,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love to support its work for animals in Benton County, according to a press release from Petco Love.

“Our investment in The Humane Society for Animals, Inc. is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

“We are so grateful to Petco Love for their continued support of our efforts to save the lives of pets and help all those animals in our care find their forever homes and families,” said Director, Clayton Morgan.

More information about The Humane Society for Animals can be found here. More information about Petco Love can be found here.