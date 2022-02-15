FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hundreds volunteered to clean headstones at the Fort Smith National Cemetery Tuesday, Feb. 15 after a Feb. 9 grass fire left them charred from the flames.

Volunteers used their own brushes with plastic bristles and the cemetery provided buckets and approved cleaner.

The Greenwood Fire Department shared photos of the scene on its Facebook page and noted among those assisting included the Fort Smith Fire Department and Fort Smith Emergency Medical Services, as well as hundreds of military personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos can be viewed below, courtesy of GFD.