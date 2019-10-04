Hundreds come out for inaugural Amp Fest

The event featured unlimited free samples of craft beer from more than 20 breweries

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — AMP Fest is a new beer and music festival that is hosted at the Walmart AMP. The inaugural event was Thursday, October 2.

The event featured unlimited free samples of craft beer from more than 20 breweries, as well as bands that performed on three stages.

Attendees had the opportunity to experience virtual reality and video game competitions on video walls.

The festival is organized by Walton Arts Center’s Corporate Leadership Council. Funds raised at the event benefit arts education programming at Walton Arts Center.

