Hundreds gather for officer Kevin Apple’s funeral

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Hundreds of people gathered Friday to honor the life of police officer Kevin Apple. The Pea Ridge officer was killed on duty last Saturday.

After having reported on this tragedy all week long, it wasn’t until today that we got an in-depth look at the man who was officer Kevin Apple.

“The first time I met Kevin Apple, I thought there is something wrong with this guy; no one is that happy all the time,” said fellow Pea Ridge police officer Jeff Hunt.

Police officers, dignitaries, and community members honor the life of fallen Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.

“Officer Apple, whenever he came into city hall, I knew that at some point in time, there was going to be laughter,” said Mayor of Pea Ridge Jackee Crabtree.

Known to his buddies as “Krapple,” the officer deeply impacted his big smile and kind heart.

Hundreds of first responders joined a procession for Apple that drove from Bentonville to Pea Ridge and through Rogers anding at a service at cross church in Rogers.

There hundreds filled the church to remember the man who was much more than a public servant.

Apple served in Pea Ridge for three years and spent time with police departments in Farmington, Bethel Heights, and Oklahoma.

Folks from those cities in attendance, but even officers from as far away as Kansas and New York came to pay respects.

“We come to support the officers and their families to show they’re not alone, they have support throughout the country, and the law enforcement family feels the pain that’s being felt here in Pea Ridge,” said Det. Sgt. Jim Brierton.