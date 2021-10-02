Hundreds gather for Women’s Marches in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered in Fayetteville and Fort Smith Saturday to fight for reproductive freedom for all.

The marches were just two of many across the state and the country. The march in Fayetteville included speakers, chants, and voter registration booths. Co-organizer of the event, Wrenetta Williams, said she was glad with the big turn out.

“I love the diversity of it, it’s the most important piece to me because if there’s any legacy from this walk it should be building connective tissue between different facets of this community for whatever is next,” Williams said.

The events were in response to Texas’ recently passed restrictive abortion law. Some of the speakers in Fayetteville included faith leaders. Reverend Angela Williams said she was proud to stand with everyone at the event.

“Lets raise our voices together for this march and for reproductive freedom in Northwest Arkansas,” Williams said.

A similar rally was held in Fort Smith, where about 150 people gathered for reproductive rights.

“Our rights to judge what is best for ourselves are being threatened in a lot of different places,” Osborne said.

KNWA/FOX 24 did not see any counter protestors at the rally in Fayetteville or Fort Smith.